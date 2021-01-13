CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Meatballs, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans,
Monday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, diced potatoes, carrots, graham crackers
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Jan. 15
Chicken, cabbage salad, fruit
Monday, Jan. 18
Turkey and rice soup, coleslaw, garlic toast
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Baked chili cheese dogs, green beans, fruit