CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Sept. 4
Italian casserole, vegetable medley, fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Meat loaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Breakfast: Yogurt. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, egg roll, cookie.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Breakfast: Omelet, yogurt. Lunch: Corn dogs, potatoes, baked beans, salad.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll.