CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Sept. 4

Italian casserole, vegetable medley, fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Meat loaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Breakfast: Yogurt. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, egg roll, cookie.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Omelet, yogurt. Lunch: Corn dogs, potatoes, baked beans, salad.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll.