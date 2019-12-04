Challis senior center
Dec. 9-13
Monday: Clam chowder, green salad, bread, dessert or fruit
Wednesday: Chicken and broccoli casserole, brown rice, green beans, dessert or fruit
Friday: Chile verde, refried beans, corn, dessert or fruit
Challis schools
Dec. 5-12
All breakfasts include juice, milk and fruit. All lunches include fruit and milk.
Thursday, breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Meatball marinara, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad bar
Monday, breakfast: French toast sticks, cold cereal
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, potato stix, baked beans, carrots
Wednesday, breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait, cold cereal
Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers, salad bar
Thursday, breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich, cold cereal
Lunch: Cheese calzone, breadstick, salad, celery, salad bar