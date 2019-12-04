Challis senior center

Dec. 9-13

Monday: Clam chowder, green salad, bread, dessert or fruit

Wednesday: Chicken and broccoli casserole, brown rice, green beans, dessert or fruit

Friday: Chile verde, refried beans, corn, dessert or fruit

Challis schools

Dec. 5-12

All breakfasts include juice, milk and fruit. All lunches include fruit and milk.

Thursday, breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Meatball marinara, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad bar

Monday, breakfast: French toast sticks, cold cereal

Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie

Tuesday, breakfast: Breakfast pizza, cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, potato stix, baked beans, carrots

Wednesday, breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait, cold cereal

Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers, salad bar

Thursday, breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich, cold cereal

Lunch: Cheese calzone, breadstick, salad, celery, salad bar

Tags