Challis senior center

Feb. 11-15

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, baked potato, asparagus, wheat roll, cake. Bingo

Wednesday: Beef and broccoli over brown rice, snow peas with water chestnuts, hot roll, cheesecake. Cards

Friday: Navy bean soup with ham, corn bread, green salad, applesauce cake. Cards

Challis schools

Feb. 11-14

Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Crispitos, Spanish rice, refried beans, carrots, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, spring salad mix, cucumber slices, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Tangerine chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, peas, fortune cookie, fruit, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread stick, spring salad mix, valentine cookie, fruit, milk

