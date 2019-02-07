Challis senior center
Feb. 11-15
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, baked potato, asparagus, wheat roll, cake. Bingo
Wednesday: Beef and broccoli over brown rice, snow peas with water chestnuts, hot roll, cheesecake. Cards
Friday: Navy bean soup with ham, corn bread, green salad, applesauce cake. Cards
Challis schools
Feb. 11-14
Monday-Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Crispitos, Spanish rice, refried beans, carrots, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, spring salad mix, cucumber slices, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Tangerine chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, peas, fortune cookie, fruit, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread stick, spring salad mix, valentine cookie, fruit, milk