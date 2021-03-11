CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, March 15
Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots
Tuesday, March 16
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad
Wednesday, March 17
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, March 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, March 12
Clam chowder, slaw, roll, fruit
Monday, March 15
Cabbage roll soup, spinach apple salad, bread, fruit
Wednesday, March 17
Cheeseburger, salad, fruit, cake