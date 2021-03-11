CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, March 15

Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, March 16

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad

Wednesday, March 17

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, March 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, March 12

Clam chowder, slaw, roll, fruit

Monday, March 15

Cabbage roll soup, spinach apple salad, bread, fruit

Wednesday, March 17

Cheeseburger, salad, fruit, cake