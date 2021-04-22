CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, April 26
Breakfast: Sausage and pancake. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potatoes, baked beans, cucumbers, crispy rice treat
Tuesday, April 27
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes
Wednesday, April 28
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Chicken, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, salad
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, cookie
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, April 23
Chicken salad sandwich, veggies, chips, fruit
Monday, April 26
Chicken salad, roll, fruit
Wednesday, April 28
Tamale pie, roasted zucchini, fruit