CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

In-person dining has resumed at the Challis senior center. Lunch is served at noon. People can order to-go meals and get deliveries through Meals on Wheels by calling 208-879-6338.

Friday, April 8

Chicken, pasta salad, veggies, banana bread

Monday, April 11

Baked ham, Caesar salad, roll, applesauce

Wednesday, April 13

Orange chicken, brown rice, green beans, fruit

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, April 11

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, apple churros, carrots

Tuesday, April 12

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, tomatoes

Wednesday, April 13

Breakfast: Waffle sticks. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, April 14

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

