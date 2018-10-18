Challis schools

Oct. 22–25

Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, corn, refried beans, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Ham and cheese rippers, tossed salad, baby carrots, fruit, sherbet cup, milk

Wednesday: Chicken filet, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, M&M cookie, milk

Thursday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, cucumber sticks, broccoli, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

Oct. 22–26

Monday: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, steamed broccoli, hot rolls, cheesecake with topping. Bingo

Wednesday: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, cookies

Friday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, veggie medley, hot biscuit, pudding. Cards

Tags

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments