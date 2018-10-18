Challis schools
Oct. 22–25
Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, corn, refried beans, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Ham and cheese rippers, tossed salad, baby carrots, fruit, sherbet cup, milk
Wednesday: Chicken filet, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, M&M cookie, milk
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, potato wedges, cucumber sticks, broccoli, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
Oct. 22–26
Monday: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, steamed broccoli, hot rolls, cheesecake with topping. Bingo
Wednesday: Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, cookies
Friday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, veggie medley, hot biscuit, pudding. Cards