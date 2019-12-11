Challis senior center

Dec. 16-20

All meals include dessert or fruit

Monday: Broccoli and cheese soup, Caesar salad, bread

Wednesday: Pizza casserole, broccoli

Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, French bread

Challis schools

All breakfasts include juice, milk and fruit. All lunches include fruit and milk.

Dec. 16-10

Monday, breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cold cereal

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie

Tuesday, breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet, cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Pepperoni calzone, steamed vegetables, salad, cookie

Wednesday, breakfast: PB&J, cold cereal

Lunch: Salad bar, chili, cornbread, steamed corn, salad

Thursday, breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Salad bar, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans