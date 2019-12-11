Challis senior center
Dec. 16-20
All meals include dessert or fruit
Monday: Broccoli and cheese soup, Caesar salad, bread
Wednesday: Pizza casserole, broccoli
Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, peas, French bread
Challis schools
All breakfasts include juice, milk and fruit. All lunches include fruit and milk.
Dec. 16-10
Monday, breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cold cereal
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet, cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Pepperoni calzone, steamed vegetables, salad, cookie
Wednesday, breakfast: PB&J, cold cereal
Lunch: Salad bar, chili, cornbread, steamed corn, salad
Thursday, breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Salad bar, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans