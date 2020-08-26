Challis Schools
All breakfasts include fruit, milk and juice. All lunches include fruit and milk. September’s menu will be sent home with students on the first day of school.
Wednesday, Aug.26
Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich and yogurt
Lunch: Chili-cheese crispitos, a side and vegetables
Thursday, Aug.27
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast and yogurt
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, a side and vegetables
Monday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast
Lunch: Nachos, a side and vegetables
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Aug. 28
Enchiladas, refried beans, mexicorn, fruit, lemon pie
Monday, Aug. 31
Grilled turkey sandwich, broccoli coleslaw, fruit, cookie
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Hamburger, potato chips, fruit