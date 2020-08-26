Challis Schools

All breakfasts include fruit, milk and juice. All lunches include fruit and milk. September’s menu will be sent home with students on the first day of school.

Wednesday, Aug.26

Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich and yogurt

Lunch: Chili-cheese crispitos, a side and vegetables

Thursday, Aug.27

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast and yogurt

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, a side and vegetables

Monday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Apple cinnamon toast

Lunch: Nachos, a side and vegetables

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Aug. 28

Enchiladas, refried beans, mexicorn, fruit, lemon pie

Monday, Aug. 31

Grilled turkey sandwich, broccoli coleslaw, fruit, cookie

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Hamburger, potato chips, fruit