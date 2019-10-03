Challis senior center
Oct. 7-11
Monday: Taco soup, chips and salsa, fruit salad. Bingo
Wednesday: Tuna casserole, peas, wheat roll, mixed fruit. Cards
Friday: Italian chicken, broccoli salad, sweet potato, peach cobbler. Cards
Challis schools
Oct. 7-10
Monday: Breakfast: Strawberry pancakes or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, refried beans, churro, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, bread stick, tossed salad, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, seasoned diced potatoes, celery sticks, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast with jelly, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, tossed salad, carrot sticks, fruit, milk