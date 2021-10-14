CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, Oct. 18

Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, french fries, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, salad

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Omelet. Lunch: Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served in the dining room at noon on Wednesdays. Meals can be ordered for pick-up or delivery every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 208-879-6338.

Friday, Oct. 15

Tacos, fruit, chocolate pudding

Monday, Oct. 18

Vegetable beef soup, rolls, veggies, fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Pulled pork sandwich, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert

