CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Oct. 18 Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, french fries, carrots, chocolate puddingTuesday, Oct. 19Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, saladWednesday, Oct. 20Breakfast: Omelet. Lunch: Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, salad, cucumbersThursday, Oct. 21 Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-OCHALLIS SENIOR CENTERLunch is served in the dining room at noon on Wednesdays. Meals can be ordered for pick-up or delivery every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 208-879-6338.Friday, Oct. 15Tacos, fruit, chocolate puddingMonday, Oct. 18Vegetable beef soup, rolls, veggies, fruitWednesday, Oct. 20Pulled pork sandwich, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert