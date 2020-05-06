CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Because children are attending school remotely, lunches can be picked up in the parking lot at Challis Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunches are delivered to students who normally ride a bus to school.

All bagged meals include fruit and milk.

Wednesday, May 6

Breakfast wrap, orange chicken

Thursday, May 7

Cereal, chicken strips

Monday, May 11

Breakfast pizza, crispito

Tuesday, May 12

Mini pancakes, cheeseburger

Wednesday, May 13

PB&J sandwich, meatball marinara

Thursday, May 14

Cereal, cheese pizza

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Monday, May 11

Broccoli and cheese soup, smoked turkey sandwich, coleslaw, Jell-O with pears

Wednesday, May 13

Chicken and rice casserole, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie

Friday, May 15

Spanish rice casserole, mixed vegetables, bread stick, berries, ice cream