CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Because children are attending school remotely, lunches can be picked up in the parking lot at Challis Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunches are delivered to students who normally ride a bus to school.
All bagged meals include fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 6
Breakfast wrap, orange chicken
Thursday, May 7
Cereal, chicken strips
Monday, May 11
Breakfast pizza, crispito
Tuesday, May 12
Mini pancakes, cheeseburger
Wednesday, May 13
PB&J sandwich, meatball marinara
Thursday, May 14
Cereal, cheese pizza
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Monday, May 11
Broccoli and cheese soup, smoked turkey sandwich, coleslaw, Jell-O with pears
Wednesday, May 13
Chicken and rice casserole, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie
Friday, May 15
Spanish rice casserole, mixed vegetables, bread stick, berries, ice cream