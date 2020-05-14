CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Because children are attending school remotely, lunches can be picked up in the parking lot at Challis Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunches are delivered to students who normally ride a bus to school.
All bagged meals include fruit and milk.
Monday, May 18
Apple cinnamon toast, turkey and noodle
Tuesday, May 19
Egg and cheese omelet, fettuccine alfredo
Wednesday, May 20
Maple pancake sausage sandwich, chicken nuggets
Thursday, May 1
Cereal, pepperoni rippers
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Monday, May 18
Chicken and wild rice soup, salad, boiled egg, apple, cookie
Wednesday, May 20
John Wayne casserole, salad, peaches, chocolate pudding
Friday, May 22
Tuna casserole, peas, roll, applesauce, cookie