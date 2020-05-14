CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Because children are attending school remotely, lunches can be picked up in the parking lot at Challis Elementary School between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunches are delivered to students who normally ride a bus to school.

All bagged meals include fruit and milk.

Monday, May 18

Apple cinnamon toast, turkey and noodle

Tuesday, May 19

Egg and cheese omelet, fettuccine alfredo

Wednesday, May 20

Maple pancake sausage sandwich, chicken nuggets

Thursday, May 1

Cereal, pepperoni rippers

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Monday, May 18

Chicken and wild rice soup, salad, boiled egg, apple, cookie

Wednesday, May 20

John Wayne casserole, salad, peaches, chocolate pudding

Friday, May 22

Tuna casserole, peas, roll, applesauce, cookie