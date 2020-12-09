CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Dec. 11
Parmesan spaghetti bake, salad, fruit
Monday, Dec. 14
Stew, salad, roll, fruit
Wednesday, 16
Ham and cheese sliders, carrot and raisin salad, vegetables, pumpkin cake
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Dec. 10
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Marinara meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans
Monday, Dec. 14
Breakfast: French toast sticks. Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O