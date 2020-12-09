CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Dec. 11

Parmesan spaghetti bake, salad, fruit

Monday, Dec. 14

Stew, salad, roll, fruit

Wednesday, 16

Ham and cheese sliders, carrot and raisin salad, vegetables, pumpkin cake

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Dec. 10

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Marinara meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans

Monday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: French toast sticks. Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O