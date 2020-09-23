CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Sept. 24

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Pizza rippers, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

Monday, Sept. 28

Breakfast: French toast sticks. Lunch: Orange chicken, fried rice, peas, fortune cookie

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Chicken filet, mashed potatoes, roll, vegetables

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Breakfast: Yogurt. Lunch: Calzone, bread stick, salad, carrots

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.

Friday, Sept. 25

Sweet and sour chicken, rice, veggies, fruit

Monday, Sept. 28

Clam chowder bread bowl, hard boiled egg, Caesar salad

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Hot dog, potato chips, broccoli slaw