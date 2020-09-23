CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Sept. 24
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Pizza rippers, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
Monday, Sept. 28
Breakfast: French toast sticks. Lunch: Orange chicken, fried rice, peas, fortune cookie
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Chicken filet, mashed potatoes, roll, vegetables
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Breakfast: Yogurt. Lunch: Calzone, bread stick, salad, carrots
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, Sept. 25
Sweet and sour chicken, rice, veggies, fruit
Monday, Sept. 28
Clam chowder bread bowl, hard boiled egg, Caesar salad
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Hot dog, potato chips, broccoli slaw