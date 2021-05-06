CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, May 10
Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, french fries, carrots, pudding
Tuesday, May 11
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dog, potatoes, baked beans, salad
Wednesday, May 12
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, May 13
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, May 7
Chicken, pineapple slaw, roll, fruit
Monday, May 10
Ham and egg sliders, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit salad
Wednesday, May 12
Cheeseburger, pasta salad, fruit