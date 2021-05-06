CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, May 10

Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, french fries, carrots, pudding

Tuesday, May 11

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dog, potatoes, baked beans, salad

Wednesday, May 12

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, May 13

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, May 7

Chicken, pineapple slaw, roll, fruit

Monday, May 10

Ham and egg sliders, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit salad

Wednesday, May 12

Cheeseburger, pasta salad, fruit

