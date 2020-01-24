CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, corn, churro

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal

Lunch: Glazed drumsticks, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll

Thursday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich or cold cereal

Lunch: Pizza rippers, potato wedges, salad, carrots

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, Jan. 27

Split pea and ham soup, salad, Texas toast

Wednesday, Jan. 29

BBQ ribs, potato salad, veggies

Friday, Jan. 31

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies

