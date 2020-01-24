CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, corn, churro
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal
Lunch: Glazed drumsticks, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Thursday, Jan. 30
Breakfast: Hot cereal sandwich or cold cereal
Lunch: Pizza rippers, potato wedges, salad, carrots
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Jan. 27
Split pea and ham soup, salad, Texas toast
Wednesday, Jan. 29
BBQ ribs, potato salad, veggies
Friday, Jan. 31
Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies