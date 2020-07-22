CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only through July when board members will review whether to continue carry-out only or return to group gatherings.
People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Milk, coffee and juice are available.
Friday, July 24
Lasagna, salad, garlic bread, ice cream
Monday, July 27
Taco soup, salad, chips, apple enchilada
Wednesday, July 29
Chicken wings, salad, garlic bread, celery, Jell-O