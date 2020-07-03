CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only through July when board members will review whether to continue carry-out only or return to group gatherings. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Milk, coffee and juice are available.
Friday, July 3
Polish dog, coleslaw, macaroni salad, watermelon
Monday, July 6
Chef salad, boiled egg, fruit, cookie
Wednesday, July 8
Meat loaf, baked potato, broccoli, pound cake and berries