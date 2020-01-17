CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, Jan. 20: Italian soup, green salad, cheesy bread

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Ham, gratin potatoes, peas

Friday, Jan. 24: Chicken fettuccine, broccoli, carrots, bread sticks

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, Jan. 20

Breakfast: Pancake or cold cereal

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, steamed peas, egg roll, fortune cookie

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal

Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, french fries, baked beans, carrots

Thursday, Jan. 23

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Cheese calzone, breadstick, salad, celery

Tags