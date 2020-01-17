CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
All lunches include fruit or dessert. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, Jan. 20: Italian soup, green salad, cheesy bread
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Ham, gratin potatoes, peas
Friday, Jan. 24: Chicken fettuccine, broccoli, carrots, bread sticks
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Pancake or cold cereal
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, steamed peas, egg roll, fortune cookie
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal
Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Chicken ranch wraps, french fries, baked beans, carrots
Thursday, Jan. 23
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Cheese calzone, breadstick, salad, celery