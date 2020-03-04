CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, March 9
Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal
Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad
Tuesday, March 10
Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal
Lunch: Pizza, potatoes, salad
Wednesday, March 11
Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Meatball, mashed potatoes, breadstick, green beans
Thursday, March 12
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, March 9
Tomato basil soup, tuna sandwich, Jell-O with fruit
Wednesday, March 11
Beef stew, green beans, biscuits, fruit
Friday, March 13
Lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread