All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, March 9

Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal

Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad

Tuesday, March 10

Breakfast: Yogurt parfait or cold cereal

Lunch: Pizza, potatoes, salad

Wednesday, March 11

Breakfast: Pancakes or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Meatball, mashed potatoes, breadstick, green beans

Thursday, March 12

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, March 9

Tomato basil soup, tuna sandwich, Jell-O with fruit

Wednesday, March 11

Beef stew, green beans, biscuits, fruit

Friday, March 13

Lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread

