Challis senior center
Oct. 28-30
Monday: Cream of ham and potato soup, coleslaw, deviled eggs, sourdough bread, apple spice cake. Bingo
Wednesday: Meat loaf, potatoes, broccoli, pumpkin pie. Cards
Challis schools
Oct. 28-31
Monday: Breakfast: Maple sausage sandwich or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas, egg roll, fortune cookie, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Breakfast burrito or cold cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni calzone, mixed veggies, salad, cookie, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Berry yogurt parfait or cold cereal, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Marinara meatball, mashed potatoes, breadstick, green beans, salad, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and cheese crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, fruit, milk