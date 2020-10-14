CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.

Friday, Oct. 16

Lasagna, garlic bread, salad

Monday, Oct. 19

Taco soup, tortilla chips, salad

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Sausage and egg sandwich, tater tots, veggies

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit

Thursday, Oct. 15

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Marinara meatballs, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans

Monday, Oct. 19

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Rolled taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, diced potatoes, carrots, graham crackers

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Ravioli, garlic breadstick, salad, cucumbers