CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for Meals on Wheels delivery. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Lunch always includes fruit.
Friday, Oct. 16
Lasagna, garlic bread, salad
Monday, Oct. 19
Taco soup, tortilla chips, salad
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Sausage and egg sandwich, tater tots, veggies
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit
Thursday, Oct. 15
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt Lunch: Marinara meatballs, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans
Monday, Oct. 19
Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Breakfast: Rolled taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wraps, diced potatoes, carrots, graham crackers
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Ravioli, garlic breadstick, salad, cucumbers