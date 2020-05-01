CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only. People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals.
Friday, May 1
Ham, alfredo bake, corn, fruit, banana nut muffin
Monday, May 4
Tomato basil soup, grilled cheese sandwich, veggies, cottage cheese and peaches
Wednesday, May 6
Pork chops, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, cupcake
Friday, May 8
Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, mexicorn, key lime pie