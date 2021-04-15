CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, April 16

Hamburger patty, zucchini bake, roll, fruit

Monday, April 19

Cheeseburger soup, salad, garlic toast, fruit

Wednesday, April 21

Pork chops, chickpea salad, roll, fruit

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, April 19

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, April 20

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad

Wednesday, April 21

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, April 22

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie