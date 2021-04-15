CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, April 16
Hamburger patty, zucchini bake, roll, fruit
Monday, April 19
Cheeseburger soup, salad, garlic toast, fruit
Wednesday, April 21
Pork chops, chickpea salad, roll, fruit
CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, April 19
Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots
Tuesday, April 20
Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad
Wednesday, April 21
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, April 22
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie