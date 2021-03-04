CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Thursday, March 4

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, carrots, cucumbers

Monday, March 8

Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, fries, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, March 9

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, salad

Wednesday, March 10

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, March 11

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, March 5

Hamburger, chips, pea salad, fruit

Monday, March 8

Taco soup, salad, corn chips, fruit

Wednesday, March 10

Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit