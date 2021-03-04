CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Thursday, March 4
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, carrots, cucumbers
Monday, March 8
Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, fries, carrots, chocolate pudding
Tuesday, March 9
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, salad
Wednesday, March 10
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Ravioli, breadstick, salad, cucumbers
Thursday, March 11
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, March 5
Hamburger, chips, pea salad, fruit
Monday, March 8
Taco soup, salad, corn chips, fruit
Wednesday, March 10
Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit