Challis schools
April 29-May 2
Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Tangerine chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, steamed peas, fortune cookie, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Crispy nuggets, french fries, salad, cucumber slices, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, fresh salad and carrots, fruit, milk
Thursday: Chicken filet in gravy, mashed potatoes, bread stick, green beans, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
April 29-May 3
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, wheat roll, oatmeal cookies. Cards
Wednesday: Chicken patty, potatoes and gravy, cauliflower, roll, fruit cobbler. Cards
Friday: Taco salad, Mexicorn, pudding. Cards