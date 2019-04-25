Challis schools

April 29-May 2

Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Tangerine chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, steamed peas, fortune cookie, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Crispy nuggets, french fries, salad, cucumber slices, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots, fresh salad and carrots, fruit, milk

Thursday: Chicken filet in gravy, mashed potatoes, bread stick, green beans, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

April 29-May 3

Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, wheat roll, oatmeal cookies. Cards

Wednesday: Chicken patty, potatoes and gravy, cauliflower, roll, fruit cobbler. Cards

Friday: Taco salad, Mexicorn, pudding. Cards

