Challis schools
April 1-4
Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk
Monday: Marinara meatballs, mashed potatoes, bread stick, green beans, sherbet cup, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, corn, salad, churros apple, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, milk
Thursday: Chicken sandwich, seasoned diced potatoes, salad, carrots, fruit, milk
Challis senior center
April 1-5
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad, bread sticks, cherry crisp. Cards
Wednesday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll, applesauce. Cards
Friday: Beef stew, biscuits, corn, bread pudding. Cards