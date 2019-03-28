Challis schools

April 1-4

Monday-Thursday: Breakfast including fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Marinara meatballs, mashed potatoes, bread stick, green beans, sherbet cup, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Nachos with cheese and ground beef, corn, salad, churros apple, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, milk

Thursday: Chicken sandwich, seasoned diced potatoes, salad, carrots, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

April 1-5

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad, bread sticks, cherry crisp. Cards

Wednesday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll, applesauce. Cards

Friday: Beef stew, biscuits, corn, bread pudding. Cards

Tags

Load comments