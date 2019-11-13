Challis schools
Nov. 18-21
All breakfasts and lunches include fruit and milk
Monday: Breakfast: Pancake or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas and carrots, fortune cookie
Tuesday: Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, salad, green beans, carrots
Wednesday: Breakfast: Omelet, or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Salad bar or chili, cornbread, corn, salad
Thursday: Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Salad bar or chicken sandwich, tots, celery
Challis senior center
Nov. 15-22
Friday: Chicken chow mein, egg drop soup, fruit, fortune cookie
Monday: Chicken noodle soup, salad, apple spice muffins
Wednesday: Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, cherry pie
Friday: Shepherd’s pie, garlic bread, mixed fruit