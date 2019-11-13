Challis schools

Nov. 18-21

All breakfasts and lunches include fruit and milk

Monday: Breakfast: Pancake or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, peas and carrots, fortune cookie

Tuesday: Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Beef ravioli, breadstick, salad, green beans, carrots

Wednesday: Breakfast: Omelet, or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Salad bar or chili, cornbread, corn, salad

Thursday: Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Salad bar or chicken sandwich, tots, celery

Challis senior center

Nov. 15-22

Friday: Chicken chow mein, egg drop soup, fruit, fortune cookie

Monday: Chicken noodle soup, salad, apple spice muffins

Wednesday: Pork roast, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, cherry pie

Friday: Shepherd’s pie, garlic bread, mixed fruit

