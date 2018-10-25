Challis schools

Oct. 29–Nov. 1

Monday–Thursday: Assorted breakfasts with fruit, juice and milk

Monday: Cheeseburger, french fries, broccoli, cucumber sticks, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito, refried beans, carrots, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, bread stick, tossed salad with cheese, fruit, frosted cookie, milk

Thursday: Corn dog, potato wedges, corn, baked beans, fruit, milk

Challis senior center

Oct. 29–Nov. 2

Monday: Tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, Mexicorn, chips and salsa, fruit cobbler. Bingo

Wednesday: Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce, seasoned carrots, hot wheat rolls, pumpkin bake. Cards

Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, green salad, hot garlic bread, pudding and topping. Cards

