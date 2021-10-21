CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Meals can be ordered for pick-up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 208-879-6338. To order Meals on Wheels, call 208-522-5391.

Friday, Oct. 22

Chili, cornbread, salad, fruit

Monday, Oct. 25

Navy bean soup, hoagie, cottage cheese, fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Chicken Alfredo, salad, fruit, dessert

CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Burrito, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, baked beans, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treat

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breakfast: Doughnut. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, salad

Thursday, Oct. 28

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad,cookie

