CHALLIS SENIOR CENTERMeals can be ordered for pick-up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 208-879-6338. To order Meals on Wheels, call 208-522-5391.Friday, Oct. 22 Chili, cornbread, salad, fruitMonday, Oct. 25Navy bean soup, hoagie, cottage cheese, fruitWednesday, Oct. 27Chicken Alfredo, salad, fruit, dessertCHALLIS SCHOOLS Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Oct. 25Breakfast: Burrito, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, baked beans, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treatTuesday, Oct. 26Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoesWednesday, Oct. 27Breakfast: Doughnut. Lunch: Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, saladThursday, Oct. 28Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Crispito, refried beans, corn, salad,cookie