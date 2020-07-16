CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Because of coronavirus, lunch is carry-out only through July when board members will review whether to continue carry-out only or return to group gatherings.

People can pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or order meals for delivery. Meals must be ordered by 9 a.m. each day. Call 208-879-6338 to order meals. Milk, coffee and juice are available.

Friday, July 17

Hamburger, potato salad, fruit, pudding

Monday, July 20

Chicken noodle soup, Caesar salad, oranges, cookie

Wednesday, July 22

Hot dog, chips, veggies, fruit, cookie