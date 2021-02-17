CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, fries, green beans, cookie
Monday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Sausage and pancake. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, egg roll, fortune cookie, rice treat
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.
Friday, Feb. 19
Chicken, noodle salad, peas, fruit
Monday, Feb. 22
Lasagna soup, salad, garlic toast fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Chicken pot pie, pea salad, fruit