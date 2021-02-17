CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, fries, green beans, cookie

Monday, Feb. 22

Breakfast: Sausage and pancake. Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, peas and carrots, egg roll, fortune cookie, rice treat

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Doughnuts. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Muffin parfait. Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is carry-out only. Pick up lunch at the senior center door at noon or call 208-879-6338 to order meals for delivery.

Friday, Feb. 19

Chicken, noodle salad, peas, fruit

Monday, Feb. 22

Lasagna soup, salad, garlic toast fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Chicken pot pie, pea salad, fruit