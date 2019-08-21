Challis senior center
Aug. 26-30
Monday: Chicken salad on romaine lettuce, sweet potato fries, cherry chocolate cake
Wednesday: Meat loaf, baked potato, green beans, lemon cake. Bingo
Friday: Curry chicken thighs with veggies, whole-grain rice, cookie
Challis schools
Aug. 26-29
Monday: Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup, fruit, milk. Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Breakfast: Egg and cheese rolled taco, yogurt, fruit milk. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, chips, salad, vegetable, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Breakfast: Mini blueberry pancakes, yogurt, fruit, milk. Lunch: Marinara meatballs, bread stick, salad, vegetable, fruit, milk
Thursday: Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, jam, yogurt, fruit, milk. Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, salad, vegetable, fruit, milk