Challis senior center

Aug. 26-30

Monday: Chicken salad on romaine lettuce, sweet potato fries, cherry chocolate cake

Wednesday: Meat loaf, baked potato, green beans, lemon cake. Bingo

Friday: Curry chicken thighs with veggies, whole-grain rice, cookie

Challis schools

Aug. 26-29

Monday: Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup, fruit, milk. Lunch: Corn dog, seasoned diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast: Egg and cheese rolled taco, yogurt, fruit milk. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, chips, salad, vegetable, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast: Mini blueberry pancakes, yogurt, fruit, milk. Lunch: Marinara meatballs, bread stick, salad, vegetable, fruit, milk

Thursday: Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, jam, yogurt, fruit, milk. Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, salad, vegetable, fruit, milk

