CHALLIS SCHOOLS

All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Monday, March 2

Breakfast: Pancake sausage on a stick or cold cereal

Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, carrots

Tuesday, March 3

Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal

Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad, cookie

Wednesday, March 4

Breakfast: Omelet or cold cereal, yogurt

Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie

Thursday, March 5

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt

Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll

CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.

Monday, March 2

Chicken noodle soup, salad, cottage cheese and peaches, muffins

Wednesday, March 4

Chicken sandwich, coleslaw, veggies, lemon cake

Friday, March 6

Baked fish, sweet potato fries, veggie sticks, fruit salad

