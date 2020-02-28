CHALLIS SCHOOLS
All breakfasts include fruit, juice and milk. All lunches include fruit and milk. Junior and senior high students have a salad bar option Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Monday, March 2
Breakfast: Pancake sausage on a stick or cold cereal
Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, carrots
Tuesday, March 3
Breakfast: PB&J or cold cereal
Lunch: Calzone, vegetables, salad, cookie
Wednesday, March 4
Breakfast: Omelet or cold cereal, yogurt
Lunch: Sweet and sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie
Thursday, March 5
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt
Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll
CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER
Lunch is served at noon at the center at 695 Challis Creek Road. Order rides by 10 a.m. at 208-879-6338. Line dancing classes are held at 10 a.m. Mondays. Bingo games follow Monday lunches. Card games follow Wednesday and Friday lunches.
Monday, March 2
Chicken noodle soup, salad, cottage cheese and peaches, muffins
Wednesday, March 4
Chicken sandwich, coleslaw, veggies, lemon cake
Friday, March 6
Baked fish, sweet potato fries, veggie sticks, fruit salad