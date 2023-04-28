morel mushroom

A banner morel mushroom crop is expected in the area of the Salmon-Challis Forest burned by last year’s Moose Fire.

Land burned in last year’s Moose Fire above Salmon will likely yield a banner morel mushroom crop this spring, according to Forest Service officials.

Typically morel mushrooms fruit prolifically in the years after a wildfire has burned through, Salmon-Challis Forest officials said in a news release. But, they caution the mushroom season varies depending on weather.


