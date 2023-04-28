Land burned in last year’s Moose Fire above Salmon will likely yield a banner morel mushroom crop this spring, according to Forest Service officials.
Typically morel mushrooms fruit prolifically in the years after a wildfire has burned through, Salmon-Challis Forest officials said in a news release. But, they caution the mushroom season varies depending on weather.
Permits to harvest morel mushrooms for both commercial and personal use, and information about harvesting mushrooms, are available at Forest Service offices in North Fork, Leadore and Salmon. Permits for commercial harvest go on sale May 1 and are valid through the end of June within a defined area of the burn zone. Commercial permits can only be purchased at the Public Lands Center in Salmon. Specific camping areas have been designated for commercial harvesters. Camping permits can be obtained at the Public Lands Center.
Commercial permit costs range from $20 to $100, depending on the quantity a picker intends to gather. People can pick up to 300 gallons for the season for personal use by purchasing a permit. People who want smaller quantities can get a free permit and collect up to 20 gallons of morels during the season. Mushrooms collected for personal use must be sliced lengthwise in half at the time of harvest and cannot be sold. Personal permits are now available.
Forest officials remind pickers that some seasonal road closures remain in place and some burned areas are not yet accessible in the forest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.