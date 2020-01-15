Photographer Ed Cannady will share images from his extended trip through the Canadian Rockies at the Stanley library at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Cannady recently retired from a 30-year career with the Forest Service. One of his stints was backcountry recreation manager for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
This month’s installment of Books, Burgers and Brews is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16 at Redd Square. People who want to order dinner should arrive at 5:30 p.m. It’s a cash-only payment restaurant. The discussion of “Lab Girl,” begins around 6 p.m.
Participants in the library’s adult craft night on Wednesday, Jan. 22 will learn how to make fire starter. Materials are provided. It begins at 5 p.m., led by Amanda Anderson.
A new series, “Citizen Science Roundtable,” kicks off at the library at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Chris Wilson of Stanley, a former anthropology professor at Boise State University, will share information on some of the latest scientific discoveries before a roundtable discussion begins.
The library is closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.