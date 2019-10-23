A pumpkin painting and carving event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Challis Masonic Lodge, 1220 Valley St.
Challis Lodge No. 92 Masons and Florence Chapter No. 79 Order of Eastern Star members will provide hot chocolate and coffee and snacks.
Guests need to bring their own pumpkins and a camera if they want to take photos. Materials to paint or carve the pumpkins are provided. Some pumpkins grown and donated by Mark Roberts of Arco will be available if anyone doesn’t arrive with a pumpkin.
Child identification kits will be available for parents who need them. The kits are designed to be given to law enforcement in the event a child disappears. Parents log descriptive information about their child, including a photo, to assist in any searches. Parents are reminded the kits and photos need to be updated and Masons and Eastern Star members can help with that on Oct. 25.
People interested in joining any of the local Masonic organizations may also attend the event to learn more about the groups. For more information, contact Dog Hammond at 208-833-4218 or Allicyn Latimer at 208-879-5680.