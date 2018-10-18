A traveling University of Idaho exhibit that connects the creative voices of artists and fire practitioners with northern Rockies communities affected by recent fires is scheduled to be on display in Salmon on Friday, Oct. 19.
The exhibit titled "Conversations through the Smoke," features art from 15 fire managers, firefighters and other people involved with fire management.
U of I fire scientist Penny Morgan and artist and U of I professor Stacy Isenbarger speak about the exhibit from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sacajawea Center at 2700 Main St. in Salmon.