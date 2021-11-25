CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Egg, sausage burrito, yogurt. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Fettuccini Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbet

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beans

Thursday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, cucumbers.

