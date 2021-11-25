School menu Nov 25, 2021 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Nov. 29 Breakfast: Egg, sausage burrito, yogurt. Lunch: Tacos, refried beans, churros, carrotsTuesday, Nov. 30 Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Fettuccini Alfredo, breadstick, broccoli, sherbetWednesday, Dec. 1Breakfast: Sausage sandwich, yogurt. Lunch: Meatballs, breadstick, mashed potatoes, green beansThursday, Dec. 2Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Cheeseburger, tater tots, salad, cucumbers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Breakfast Lunch Food Gastronomy Milk Juice Fruit Potato Challis Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls man arrested, woman says he broke her fingers Montana police searching for missing man believed to have traveled through eastern Idaho 'Annoyed': Austria's national lockdown dampens holiday mood Somerville, Justyn HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Nelah Roberts of Skyline is girls Runner of the Year Rodeo Stars: Next up for barrel racer: Las Vegas New downtown block parking ordinance now in effect Ashton man dies following Wednesday morning accident near St. Anthony Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Luke Athay of Idaho Falls is boys runner of the year Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.