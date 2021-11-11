CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, Nov. 15

Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, french fries, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, salad

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

