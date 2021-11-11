School menu Nov 11, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Nov. 15 Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, french fries, carrots, chocolate puddingTuesday, Nov. 16 Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Corn dog, potato wedges, baked beans, saladWednesday, Nov. 17Breakfast: Omelet, toast. Lunch: Spaghetti and meatballs, breadstick, salad, cucumbersThursday, Nov. 18Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Breakfast Lunch Gastronomy Food Milk Fruit Juice French Toast Carrot Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today New redistricting plan sets up contests between array of incumbents McKinney, Brian Idaho Falls man arrested after hospitalized teen reports repeat child abuse HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis New Idaho Falls veteran's clinic holds open house HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rocky Mountain Conference unveils all-conference lists 'Dateline NBC' to revisit Vallow case with new interviews Friday Veterans Day events planned in eastern Idaho Prosecution asks for jury to be moved to St. Anthony, defense requests investigation into prosecutor's conduct Trump endorses McGeachin in Idaho gov's race Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.