CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, Dec. 13

Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, fries, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cake

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Breakfast: Omelet. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, Dec. 16

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Taco soup, roll, salad

