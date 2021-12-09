School menu Dec 9, 2021 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Dec. 13 Breakfast: French toast. Lunch: Chicken wrap, fries, carrots, chocolate puddingTuesday, Dec. 14 Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Chicken noodle soup, breadstick, salad, banana cakeWednesday, Dec. 15Breakfast: Omelet. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucumbersThursday, Dec. 16Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Taco soup, roll, salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Breakfast Lunch Food Gastronomy Milk Fruit Juice French Toast Carrot Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Pantoja, Domingo and Jodene Final version of Imagine IF plan released for review Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin, lockdowns and political pressure followed Smith, Branden Missing Fruitland boy’s mother pleads — don't let his case go cold CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far The White Horse of Black Daisy Canyon survives alone for years in the rugged Lost River Valley Powell, Richard HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Dodson, longtime coach at Sugar-Salem, retires Appeals court cites bias, overturns cold-case murder verdict Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.