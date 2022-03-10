CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, March 14

Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wrap, potato wedges, carrots, chocolate pudding

Tuesday, March 15

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, tomatoes

Wednesday, March 16

Breakfast: Waffle sticks. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucuumbers

Thursday, March 17

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O

