CHALLIS SCHOOLS
Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.
Monday, March 14
Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken wrap, potato wedges, carrots, chocolate pudding
Tuesday, March 15
Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, tomatoes
Wednesday, March 16
Breakfast: Waffle sticks. Lunch: Spaghetti, breadstick, salad, cucuumbers
Thursday, March 17
Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, Jell-O
