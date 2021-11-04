School menu Nov 4, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Nov. 8 Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrotsTuesday, Nov. 9 Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, saladWednesday, Nov. 10Breakfast: Donut. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbersThursday, Nov. 11Breakfast: Cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Breakfast Lunch Milk Gastronomy Food Fruit Juice Challis Menu Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Police: Idaho woman stole items from victim in mall shooting Colson, Austin Withers, Ruth HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Area swimmers gear up for live state meet Voter turnout higher than expected in Bonneville County election Yellowstone, Grand Teton announce seasonal changes 'Fall for Idaho' tourism gets rough start amid COVID surge HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down every quarterfinal matchup in District 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mountain Rivers Conference unveils all-conference selections Rigby city attorney loses defamation lawsuit Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.