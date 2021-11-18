School menu Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Nov. 22 Breakfast: Egg, sausage burrito. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, baked beans, cucumbers, crispy rice treatTuesday, Nov. 23Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Calzone, breadstick, salad, carrots, tomatoes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Breakfast Milk Lunch Fruit Food Gastronomy Juice Challis Menu Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Confrontation between Bingham sheriff, female youth group called 'likely misunderstanding' 'Radical': Idaho's far-right ramps up conversation around long-established learning concept Banister, JoAnn Former Jefferson County Jail inmate sues county, sheriff and others, alleges misconduct on rape in jail Fish and Game Commission OKs year-round fishing at Henry's Lake Haff, Susan Neighbors unhappy with unpermitted mine Former U.S. representative challenges Idaho attorney general Simonds, Robert Local school districts demonstrate improvement on state reading test Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.