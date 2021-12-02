School menu Dec 2, 2021 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHALLIS SCHOOLSBreakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.Monday, Dec. 6 Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrotsTuesday, Dec. 7 Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chili, cornbread, born, saladWednesday, Dec. 8Breakfast: Doughnut. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbersThursday, Dec. 9Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Breakfast Lunch Milk Food Gastronomy Fruit Juice Challis Menu Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls man arrested by FBI for reported participation in Jan. 6 riot Fish stranded from dam malfunction on Montana river Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney Idaho Falls woman arrested, accused of causing hypothermia to small child as punishment HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Results from Wednesday HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: High Country all-conference teams How to help local districts for the holidays Little proposes unemployment insurance tax break for businesses HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 5A District 5/6 all-conference lists revealed Historic homes available for tours in December Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.