CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Pizza, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, churros, carrots

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Breakfast: PB&J. Lunch: Chili, cornbread, born, salad

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Breakfast: Doughnut. Lunch: Pizza, baked beans, salad, cucumbers

Thursday, Dec. 9

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, green beans, cookie

Tags

Recommended for you