CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, March 7

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, yogurt. Lunch: Nachos, refried beans, apple churros, carrots

Tuesday, March 8

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, salad

Wednesday, March 9

Breakfast: Doughnut. Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, salad

Thursday, March 10

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Corn dog, potatoes, baked beans, salad

Tags

Recommended for you