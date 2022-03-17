CHALLIS SCHOOLS

Breakfast includes fruit, milk and juice. Lunch includes milk and fruit.

Monday, March 21

Breakfast: Taco, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, cucumbers, Rice Krispies treat

Tuesday, March 22

Breakfast: Parfait. Lunch: Drumsticks, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, salad

Wednesday, March 23

Breakfast: Scone, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken cheese crispito, refried beans, corn, salad, cookie

Thursday, March 24

Breakfast: Cold cereal, toast, yogurt. Lunch: Chicken strips, tater tots, green beans, cookie

