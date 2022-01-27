CHALLIS SENIOR CENTER

Meals can be ordered for pick-up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by calling 208-879-6338 before 11 a.m. To sign up for Meals on Wheels, call 208-522-5391.

Friday, Jan. 28

Pulled pork sandwich, potato bites, coleslaw, cookie

Monday, Jan. 31

Beef stew, roll, cottage cheese and pear

Recommended for you